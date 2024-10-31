Zelenskyy responds on whether Ukraine could request ICC arrest warrant for Kim Jong Un

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Ukraine could submit a request for the arrest of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to the International Criminal Court (ICC), as reported on 31 October.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with South Korean broadcaster KBS, as reported by European Pravda

Details: A journalist asked Zelenskyy whether Ukraine plans to request that the ICC issue an arrest warrant for Kim Jong Un, considering that he is "actually an accomplice" in Russia’s war against Ukraine, similar to the previous case with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

Quote: "We will make a decision after North Korea’s army is used against Ukrainian citizens. However, if South Korea supports our initiatives, then I believe, together with allies, we are ready to take the appropriate steps."

In the same interview, Zelenskyy noted that Putin is currently testing the world’s response to the presence of North Korean troops in Russia’s Kursk Oblast. Zelenskyy believes this response has amounted to "zero".

Background:

Last year, the ICC issued an arrest warrant for Putin over the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children.

In response, Putin skipped the G20 summit in India and the BRICS summit in South Africa, avoiding potential political condemnation and any risk of arrest under the ICC

warrant.

