ICC prosecutor Khan on Putin arrest warrant: Results will come, though it's not easy

Ulyana Krychkovska, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 10 September 2024, 15:14
ICC prosecutor Khan on Putin arrest warrant: Results will come, though it's not easy
ICC Prosecutor Kerim Khan (second on the left) at the site of the Russian missile strike on the Okhmatdyt children’s hospital. Photo: Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office

International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor Karim Khan believes that the implementation of the Rome Statute's norms is less than ideal, but Mongolia's refusal to arrest Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin is not a reason for despair.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine, as quoted by Ukrinform and reported by European Pravda.

Khan emphasised that current enforcement and cooperation with the ICC are imperfect, with past instances of non-compliance from states.

However, he noted that there is no need to be disheartened. Khan assured that results will be seen, although it will be challenging.

The Rome Statute party states are moving towards the actual application of the law and doing so together, Khan said, asked whether international law still functions.

He also informed journalists that there is a response procedure if a signatory state to the Rome Statute refuses to fulfil its obligations.

Quote: "There is a special procedure in the Rome Statute that provides an algorithm of actions when a state does not cooperate with the ICC. Accordingly, all this is commented on by the judges. In the future, I will not comment, but the judges are aware. Usually, when such cases occur, a meeting of all member states takes place and, accordingly, a decision is made," Khan explained.

Khan described the situation in Mongolia, where Putin’s visit marked the first time a Kremlin leader has been in a Rome Statute signatory country since arrest warrants were issued. 

Putin was on the territory of a signatory state for the first time, and reportedly has not visited other ICC member countries, Karim said. "Therefore, it is clear that arrest warrants are already working," he added.

Background:

  • Earlier, Khan stated that Mongolia would need to explain why it ignored the ICC arrest warrant for Putin.
  • Reports indicated that Mongolian authorities assured Putin they would not arrest him, attributing this to the country’s energy dependence on Russia. 
  • The European Union expressed regret over Mongolia's decision to host Putin and disregard the ICC’s arrest warrant.

Support UP or become our patron!

