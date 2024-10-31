All Sections
Ivan Diakonov Thursday, 31 October 2024, 22:00
Russians hit Poltava Oblast with drones – photo
The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Poltava Oblast Military Administration

Russian drones have struck civilian infrastructure in Poltava hromada, and two people have been rescued from a burning building.  [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Filip Pronin, Head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Pronin said that the Russian forces conducted multiple drone attacks on Poltava hromada.

Quote: "The enemy's drones struck civilian infrastructure. As a result, three residential buildings and an outbuilding were damaged. Two people were rescued from a burning building by firefighters. Fortunately, there were no fatalities."

The aftermath of the attack
Photo: Filip Pronin On Telegram

Background:

  • On the evening of 31 October, at around 21:00, Russian forces targeted a civilian facility in the town of Derhachi, Kharkiv Oblast, with guided aerial bombs (KABs), injuring two security guards aged 39 and 65.
  • Earlier that day, Russian forces shelled the city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast, resulting in the death of a 73-year-old man.

