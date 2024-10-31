Russians hit Poltava Oblast with drones – photo

The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Poltava Oblast Military Administration

Russian drones have struck civilian infrastructure in Poltava hromada, and two people have been rescued from a burning building. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Filip Pronin, Head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Pronin said that the Russian forces conducted multiple drone attacks on Poltava hromada.

Quote: "The enemy's drones struck civilian infrastructure. As a result, three residential buildings and an outbuilding were damaged. Two people were rescued from a burning building by firefighters. Fortunately, there were no fatalities."

Background:

On the evening of 31 October, at around 21:00, Russian forces targeted a civilian facility in the town of Derhachi, Kharkiv Oblast, with guided aerial bombs (KABs), injuring two security guards aged 39 and 65.

Earlier that day, Russian forces shelled the city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast, resulting in the death of a 73-year-old man.

