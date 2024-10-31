Russians kill 5 civilians in Donetsk Oblast in one day
Thursday, 31 October 2024, 08:05
Russian forces have killed five civilians in Donetsk Oblast and injured three more on 30 October.
Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "The Russians killed five residents of Donetsk Oblast on 30 October: two in Zarichne, one in Druzhkivka, Berestky and Uspenivka.
Three others were injured in the oblast over the day. The total number of Russian-caused casualties in Donetsk Oblast does not include those from Mariupol and Volnovakha."
