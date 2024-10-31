Russians kill 5 civilians in Donetsk Oblast in one day

Russian forces have killed five civilians in Donetsk Oblast and injured three more on 30 October.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The Russians killed five residents of Donetsk Oblast on 30 October: two in Zarichne, one in Druzhkivka, Berestky and Uspenivka.

Advertisement:

Three others were injured in the oblast over the day. The total number of Russian-caused casualties in Donetsk Oblast does not include those from Mariupol and Volnovakha."

Support UP or become our patron!