Russians kill 5 civilians in Donetsk Oblast in one day

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 31 October 2024, 08:05
Russians kill 5 civilians in Donetsk Oblast in one day
Explosion. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian forces have killed five civilians in Donetsk Oblast and injured three more on 30 October.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The Russians killed five residents of Donetsk Oblast on 30 October: two in Zarichne, one in Druzhkivka, Berestky and Uspenivka. 

Three others were injured in the oblast over the day. The total number of Russian-caused casualties in Donetsk Oblast does not include those from Mariupol and Volnovakha."

