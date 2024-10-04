Shahed drone wreckage breaks window in high-rise building in Kyiv
Friday, 4 October 2024, 00:21
A window on the seventh floor of a high-rise building in the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv was shattered due to wreckage from a Shahed drone at midnight on the night of 3-4 October.
Source: Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko on Telegram
Details: He said drone wreckage had caused a fire.
Fire appliances are heading to the scene. Early reports indicate that there are no casualties.
Updated: Klitschko reported at 00:27 that a metal and plastic window frame on the seventh floor of a 15-storey building had been knocked out during the downing of the Russian drone. There were no casualties. The fire was promptly extinguished.
