Shahed drone wreckage breaks window in high-rise building in Kyiv

Mobile fire group. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A window on the seventh floor of a high-rise building in the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv was shattered due to wreckage from a Shahed drone at midnight on the night of 3-4 October.

Source: Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko on Telegram

Details: He said drone wreckage had caused a fire.

Fire appliances are heading to the scene. Early reports indicate that there are no casualties.

Updated: Klitschko reported at 00:27 that a metal and plastic window frame on the seventh floor of a 15-storey building had been knocked out during the downing of the Russian drone. There were no casualties. The fire was promptly extinguished.

