Russian opposition activist Dadin killed in action in Kharkiv Oblast, fighting on Ukrainian side

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 6 October 2024, 11:00
Ildar Dadin. Photo: Dadin on social media

Russian opposition activist Ildar Dadin has been killed in action in Ukraine, where he was fighting on Kyiv's side.

Source: Ksenia Larina, a former journalist for radio station Ekho Moskvy (Echo of Moscow); Meduza, a Latvia-based Russian media outlet

Quote from Larina: "Ildar Dadin has just been reported killed in a battle in Kharkiv Oblast".

Details: She learned about Dadin's death from Igor Volobuev, another Russian fighting on Kyiv's side and former vice-president of Gazprombank, one of Russia's largest banks.

For reference: Ildar Dadin arrived in Ukraine in early 2023 to enlist in Ukraine's Armed Forces and fight against the Russians. He joined the Siberian Battalion at the front, fighting under the alias Gandhi.

He is the first Russian to be convicted for repeatedly violating rally regulations in Russia, a charge introduced in the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation in 2014, commonly referred to by journalists as the "Dadin article."

In December 2015, Dadin was sentenced to three years in prison, which was later reduced to two and a half years.

In 2016, Dadin spoke about torture in the Karelian Penal Colony No. 7, where he had been held. Information about torture and beatings was confirmed by other prisoners and their relatives, but Russia's Federal Penitentiary Service and the Investigative Committee found no violations following their inspections.

