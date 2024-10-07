All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russians attack Ukrainian positions over 140 times, with most attacks on 2 fronts

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 7 October 2024, 08:29
Russians attack Ukrainian positions over 140 times, with most attacks on 2 fronts
Operation of the air defence system. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A total of 141 combat clashes took place on 10 fronts over the past day. The Russians were most active on the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts, where Ukrainian defenders repelled 39 attacks in total.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 7 October

Details: On the Kharkiv front, six combat clashes occurred. The defence forces repelled Russian assaults near Vovchansk and Starytsia.

Advertisement:

A total of 20 combat engagements took place on the Kupiansk front near Kucherivka, Novoosynove, Kruhliakivka, Vyshneve, Synkivka and Stelmakhivka over the past day.

Updated information indicates that the Russian forces conducted 18 attacks near Druzheliubivka, Nevske, Novosadove, Zarichne, Torske, Hrekivka, Hryhorivka and Dibrova on the Lyman front.

Ukrainian defenders repelled one attempt to push Ukrainian troops back near Bilohorivka on the Siversk front.

Advertisement:

On the Kramatorsk front, nine combat clashes took place in the vicinity of Stupochky, Chasiv Yar and Bila Hora over the past day.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians, supported by attack and bomber aircraft, conducted 17 attacks near Toretsk and Shcherbynivka.

Ukrainian defenders repelled 21 assaults on the Pokrovsk front in the vicinity of Myrnohrad, Lysivka, Novotroitske, Promin and Petrivka. The highest intensity of attacks was near Krutyi Yar and Selydove.

The Kurakhove front was attacked 18 times near Novoselidivka, Hirnyk, Tsukuryne, Hostre, Heorhiivka, Zhelanne Druhe, Oleksandrivka and Kostiantynivka.

Ukrainian defenders repelled five attacks near Bohoiavlenka, Yasna Poliana and Zolota Nyva on the Vremivka front.

The Russian military suffered six defeats when attacking Ukrainian defensive lines on the Prydniprovske front.

The situation on the Huliaipole front remains unchanged. There were no signs of Russian offensive groups forming on the Volyn and Polissya fronts.

The Russian forces maintain a military presence on the border with Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts, conducting mortar and artillery bombardments of settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation.

At the same time, Ukrainian soldiers continue to inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the Russian forces, depleting them along the entire line of contact.

Support UP or become our patron!

Armed ForceswarRussiaUkraine
Advertisement:

Leader-level Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting will not be held anytime soon – ZDF

Biden to visit Germany next week – media

Ukrainian air defences destroy 31 of 68 UAVs launched by Russia overnight

Russian MiG fighter jets have probably left Belarus – analysts

Russia tried to push back Ukrainians from their positions but we are holding lines – Zelenskyy on Kursk operation

Poland plans to suspend asylum rights, says it won't respect EU ideas that harm security

All News
Armed Forces
Kyiv holds rally in support of missing soldiers and POWs – photos
Russians prepare offensive in Zaporizhzhia Oblast to cut off Ukrainian military logistics – Ukrainian forces
Ukrainian forces comment on disbandment of IT units: reform in progress
RECENT NEWS
23:17
Russians kill man riding moped in Kherson Oblast by dropping explosives
22:19
Kurakhove front remains hottest spot on battlefield – Ukraine's General Staff
21:02
Zelenskyy on Victory Plan: Certain aspects need to be agreed on, but partners have potential to implement it
20:36
Zelenskyy: North Korea is sending personnel to Russian forces
19:40
Secretary General to visit NATO HQ coordinating assistance to Ukraine
19:09
Putin ready to talk with Scholz, but no proposals made, says Kremlin
18:05
Russian shelling kills 3 more civilians in Donetsk Oblast, injuring 3 others
17:40
Leader-level Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting will not be held anytime soon – ZDF
17:25
Estonia considers purchasing defence products from Ukraine
16:53
Illegal Starlink terminals helped Russia advance at front line, particularly in capturing Vuhledar
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: