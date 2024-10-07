Russians attack Ukrainian positions over 140 times, with most attacks on 2 fronts

Operation of the air defence system. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A total of 141 combat clashes took place on 10 fronts over the past day. The Russians were most active on the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts, where Ukrainian defenders repelled 39 attacks in total.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 7 October

Details: On the Kharkiv front, six combat clashes occurred. The defence forces repelled Russian assaults near Vovchansk and Starytsia.

A total of 20 combat engagements took place on the Kupiansk front near Kucherivka, Novoosynove, Kruhliakivka, Vyshneve, Synkivka and Stelmakhivka over the past day.

Updated information indicates that the Russian forces conducted 18 attacks near Druzheliubivka, Nevske, Novosadove, Zarichne, Torske, Hrekivka, Hryhorivka and Dibrova on the Lyman front.

Ukrainian defenders repelled one attempt to push Ukrainian troops back near Bilohorivka on the Siversk front.

On the Kramatorsk front, nine combat clashes took place in the vicinity of Stupochky, Chasiv Yar and Bila Hora over the past day.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians, supported by attack and bomber aircraft, conducted 17 attacks near Toretsk and Shcherbynivka.

Ukrainian defenders repelled 21 assaults on the Pokrovsk front in the vicinity of Myrnohrad, Lysivka, Novotroitske, Promin and Petrivka. The highest intensity of attacks was near Krutyi Yar and Selydove.

The Kurakhove front was attacked 18 times near Novoselidivka, Hirnyk, Tsukuryne, Hostre, Heorhiivka, Zhelanne Druhe, Oleksandrivka and Kostiantynivka.

Ukrainian defenders repelled five attacks near Bohoiavlenka, Yasna Poliana and Zolota Nyva on the Vremivka front.

The Russian military suffered six defeats when attacking Ukrainian defensive lines on the Prydniprovske front.

The situation on the Huliaipole front remains unchanged. There were no signs of Russian offensive groups forming on the Volyn and Polissya fronts.

The Russian forces maintain a military presence on the border with Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts, conducting mortar and artillery bombardments of settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation.

At the same time, Ukrainian soldiers continue to inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the Russian forces, depleting them along the entire line of contact.

