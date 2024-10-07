Russians attack energy facilities in five oblasts over past 24 hours

Russian attacks and combat actions caused power outages in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Chernihiv oblasts on 6 October.

Source: press service for the Ministry of Energy

Details: In particular, a rocket attack disconnected an overhead line, leading to a power outage for household consumers in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

In Chernihiv Oblast, overhead lines and a substation came under fire, resulting in a power outage for household consumers. A total of 1,568 consumers were left without power.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, overhead power transmission lines were disconnected as a result of attacks, which led to power outages for households and local industrial facilities. In addition, power facilities were also cut off from the power grid. The power supply has been restored.

