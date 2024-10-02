All Sections
Zelenskyy calls for faster construction of shelters for people and energy facilities

Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 2 October 2024, 21:27
Zelenskyy calls for faster construction of shelters for people and energy facilities
Stock photo: Getty Images

On 2 October, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Samantha Power, the head of USAID, to discuss preparations of shelters in Ukraine for winter.

Source: Zelenskyy’s evening address on 2 October 

Quote: "Now, before the winter, it is very important to accelerate the implementation of all existing projects – for protection in the energy sector and for security in communities – for schools, for hospitals."

The president stated that it is critical to be effective at all levels, both within Ukraine and in cooperation with partners. Partners must also understand the prospects.

