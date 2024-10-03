Russia attacks energy facilities in eight oblasts: railway and mines suffer power cuts

Russian attacks and hostilities over the past day have caused power outages in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kyiv, Odesa, Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv and Chernihiv oblasts.

Source: press service of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine

Details: The attack resulted in the disconnection of overhead lines in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, as well as cuts to household consumers and the railway, which resulted in disruptions in train traffic. The power supply has been partially restored.

The fighting resulted in the shutdown of a substation in Donetsk Oblast, which cut off power to several overhead lines, household consumers in two oblasts, the railway and mines. A total of 532 employees were working in the mines at the time of the incident. The power supply has been restored there.

A UAV attack damaged overhead lines and substation equipment in Kyiv, Odesa and Ivano-Frankivsk oblasts. The damage caused a power outage for household consumers in Kyiv Oblast. The railway was cut off (trains were disrupted), and household consumers were cut off in Odesa Oblast. The power supply has been partially restored.

The attack on Chernihiv Oblast had an overhead line disconnected, and 344 subscribers lost power.

Background: Ukrenergo, Ukraine's national energy company, has restored power supply to the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant by repairing a 330 kV overhead line that was damaged on 1 October after a Russian attack.

