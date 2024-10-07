UK intelligence reports new record Russian loss rate in Ukraine

UK Defence Intelligence has reported a new record for the average daily losses of Russian forces in Ukraine in September 2024, marking the highest figures recorded since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence update on X (Twitter) dated 7 October, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The update indicates that the average daily losses of Russian forces in September this year amounted to 1,271 people killed and wounded.

Advertisement:

The previous record was set in May 2024, when the average daily Russian losses stood at 1,262 troops killed and wounded.

Russia has lost over 648,000 soldiers since the onset of the full-scale war, as reported by UK intelligence, citing data from Ukraine's General Staff.

The update indicated that the rise in the loss rate is almost certainly linked to the expansion of the combat zone resulting from the Kharkiv and Kursk military operations, along with the heightened intensity of hostilities throughout the war zone.

Advertisement:

"Russian forces highly likely continue to attempt to stretch Ukrainian forces by utilising mass to overwhelm defensive positions and achieve tactical gains," the update says.

UK intelligence also predicts that Russia's average daily loss rate will remain at 1,000 people despite the approaching winter.

"To date, winter conditions have not resulted in a reduction of offensive operations or attrition rates due to Russia's reliance on dismounted tactics and a lack of manoeuvre warfare, which requires better conditions," UK intelligence concluded.

Background:

UK intelligence had previously indicated that following the capture of Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast, the Russians' next objective would likely be the settlement of Velyka Novosilka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

In addition, one of the previous updates tackled the situation around the Vovchansk Aggregate Plant, which has recently been liberated from Russian control by Ukrainian forces.

Support UP or become our patron!