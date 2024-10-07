Ukraine's General Staff confirms strike on Russian oil depot in Crimea

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has reported that Ukraine’s defence forces successfully struck a Russian marine oil terminal in the city of Feodosiia in temporarily occupied Crimea on the night of 6-7 October.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "A successful strike was conducted on the enemy's marine oil terminal located in temporarily occupied Feodosiia, Crimea, last night. A fire has been detected in the vicinity of the facility. The consequences of the strike are being established."

Details: The General Staff reiterated that the Feodosiia terminal is the largest in Crimea in terms of oil product transshipment volumes, which were used to supply the needs of the Russian army.

The strike was conducted by the Rocket Forces and Artillery section of the Armed Forces in coordination with other units of the defence forces.

Efforts to undermine the military and economic potential of the Russian Federation continue.

Background:

The Astra Telegram channel earlier reported that a fire had broken out at the Feodosiia oil depot in temporarily occupied Crimea following a drone attack.

The Russian Ministry of Defence later stated that 21 Ukrainian drones were allegedly shot down over Russia and temporarily occupied Crimea overnight. A total of 12 UAVs were allegedly shot down over Crimea, six over Kursk Oblast and one each over the territories of Belgorod, Bryansk and Voronezh oblasts of the Russian Federation.

The Russian propaganda media outlet TASS reported that a state of emergency at municipal level had been declared in Feodosia following a fire at an oil depot.

