Family of Ukrainian Navy officer evacuated from temporarily occupied Crimea under Russian FSB's nose – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 7 October 2024, 11:04
Family of Ukrainian Navy officer evacuated from temporarily occupied Crimea under Russian FSB's nose – video
Family of Ukrainian Navy officer after evacuation. Screenshot: video by Ukrainian Navy on Facebook

The Yanholy (Angels) Special Intelligence Unit has evacuated the family of a Ukrainian Navy officer from temporarily occupied Crimea.

Source: press service for the Ukrainian Navy

Details: The press service reported that the officer's family had to leave the peninsula due to persecution by Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB). The entire family of four – the officer's parents, sister and young niece – was detained by the Russians on 18 September.

They were held illegally for three days, subjected to psychological pressure and threats of torture. In doing so, the Russians were planning to coerce the Ukrainian officer to cooperate.

The family was temporarily released on 20 September under the condition that the officer would contact the FSB within the next five days. They were threatened with years of imprisonment if they failed to comply.

The officer reported the situation directly to the commander of the Ukrainian Navy. A decision was made to involve Angels, a special intelligence unit of the Ukrainian Navy that has conducted dozens of successful evacuations, in the planning and execution of this special operation.

Quote: "The operation was planned in complete secrecy in a short time and successfully implemented. The family was evacuated virtually from under the invaders' noses.

The Ukrainian Navy Command expresses its sincere gratitude to the Anti-Crisis Centre of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for its assistance during the rescue operation.

Notably, to date, the Angels have evacuated a total of 73 people, both civilians and military personnel."

Support UP or become our patron!

