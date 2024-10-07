All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Hackers take down online broadcasting of largest propaganda holding company in Russia

Artur KryzhnyiMonday, 7 October 2024, 11:51
Hackers take down online broadcasting of largest propaganda holding company in Russia
Stock photo: Getty Images

The All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company (VGTRK) claims an "unprecedented hacker attack" on its online services: online broadcasting and internal services are not operational, and their Internet connection and phone lines are down.

Source: Latvia-based Russian media outlet Meduza

Quote from a source that spoke to Meduza: "That (coping with the consequences of the attack – ed.) is going to take a while. I heard that they erased everything from the servers, including backups. The work intensely from 06:00 in the morning [to restore connection]. The problem, as I understood, is very serious, and recovery will take a long time," the source said.

Advertisement:

Another Russian journalist said that Russia-1 TV channel's entire news production system has been down since 05:00. The central controller facility and all servers went down. 

Users across the Russian Federation cannot access online broadcasts of the Russia-1 and Russia 24 television networks, but digital broadcasting continues uninterrupted.

Technical issues arose on VGTRK-owned regional television businesses' websites.

Advertisement:

The VGTRK announced an "unprecedented hacker attack" on its online services. At the same time, the press service asserts that the media holding's work "has not faced significant damage" and that "everything is operating normally."

Support UP or become our patron!

hackersRussia
Advertisement:

Leader-level Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting will not be held anytime soon – ZDF

Biden to visit Germany next week – media

Ukrainian air defences destroy 31 of 68 UAVs launched by Russia overnight

Russian MiG fighter jets have probably left Belarus – analysts

Russia tried to push back Ukrainians from their positions but we are holding lines – Zelenskyy on Kursk operation

Poland plans to suspend asylum rights, says it won't respect EU ideas that harm security

All News
hackers
Netherlands reports on Russian hacking operations against Western aid to Ukraine
Russian hackers have attacked Ukraine, EU and NATO countries since 2020
German air traffic control suffered cyberattack, likely by pro-Russian group of hackers
RECENT NEWS
23:17
Russians kill man riding moped in Kherson Oblast by dropping explosives
22:19
Kurakhove front remains hottest spot on battlefield – Ukraine's General Staff
21:02
Zelenskyy on Victory Plan: Certain aspects need to be agreed on, but partners have potential to implement it
20:36
Zelenskyy: North Korea is sending personnel to Russian forces
19:40
Secretary General to visit NATO HQ coordinating assistance to Ukraine
19:09
Putin ready to talk with Scholz, but no proposals made, says Kremlin
18:05
Russian shelling kills 3 more civilians in Donetsk Oblast, injuring 3 others
17:40
Leader-level Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting will not be held anytime soon – ZDF
17:25
Estonia considers purchasing defence products from Ukraine
16:53
Illegal Starlink terminals helped Russia advance at front line, particularly in capturing Vuhledar
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: