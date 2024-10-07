Hackers take down online broadcasting of largest propaganda holding company in Russia

The All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company (VGTRK) claims an "unprecedented hacker attack" on its online services: online broadcasting and internal services are not operational, and their Internet connection and phone lines are down.

Source: Latvia-based Russian media outlet Meduza

Quote from a source that spoke to Meduza: "That (coping with the consequences of the attack – ed.) is going to take a while. I heard that they erased everything from the servers, including backups. The work intensely from 06:00 in the morning [to restore connection]. The problem, as I understood, is very serious, and recovery will take a long time," the source said.

Another Russian journalist said that Russia-1 TV channel's entire news production system has been down since 05:00. The central controller facility and all servers went down.

Users across the Russian Federation cannot access online broadcasts of the Russia-1 and Russia 24 television networks, but digital broadcasting continues uninterrupted.

Technical issues arose on VGTRK-owned regional television businesses' websites.

The VGTRK announced an "unprecedented hacker attack" on its online services. At the same time, the press service asserts that the media holding's work "has not faced significant damage" and that "everything is operating normally."

