All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

German air traffic control suffered cyberattack, likely by pro-Russian group of hackers

Ivanna Kostina, KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 1 September 2024, 20:16
German air traffic control suffered cyberattack, likely by pro-Russian group of hackers
Stock photo: Getty Images

The German air traffic control company Deutsche Flugsicherung (DFS) has been attacked by hackers, likely the pro-Russian hacker group APT28, also known as Fancy Bear.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Spiegel

Details: A spokesperson for DFS, based in Langen near Frankfurt-am-Main, said on 1 September: "Our office connection was hacked, and we are now taking protective measures." DFS is working to minimise the consequences of the incident.

Advertisement:

DFS stressed that the cyberattack did not affect air traffic and it is operating as usual.

DFS said the attack occurred last week. It is not yet known whether the hackers managed to gain access to data. Security agencies were informed of the incident, the DFS spokesperson stated. 

According to local media outlets, the attack was linked to the hacker group APT28, which is also known as Fancy Bear. APT28 has been attacking commercial businesses such as defence, energy and logistics companies for several years.

Advertisement:

Western governments regard the group as a long arm of the Russian secret services. In Germany, the group achieved notoriety among the general public in 2015 following a cyberattack on the Bundestag.

Background: 

  • Last spring Germany summoned its ambassador from Russia for consultation after Berlin accused Moscow of carrying out cyberattacks on defence and aerospace companies and the ruling party.
  • Berlin said the attacks, which had started two years before, had targeted Germany’s ruling Social Democratic Party, as well as companies in the logistics, defence, aerospace and IT sectors.
  • According to the German authorities, APT28 exploited a vulnerability in Microsoft Outlook in order to hack into email accounts.
  • On 3 May the EU condemned a malicious Russian cyber-campaign against Germany and Czechia.
  • NATO also expressed its solidarity with Germany and Czechia in connection with the Russian cyberattacks.

Support UP or become our patron!

Germanyhackersaircraft
Advertisement:

updatedBodies of two volunteers retrieved from rubble of hotel in Mykolaivka

Trump "very offended" by Putin's decision to "support" Harris

Zelenskyy appoints 2 advisers to himself and 2 deputies to chief of President's Office

Ukrainian air defences destroy 15 out of 23 Shahed UAVs and 1 out of 4 missiles launched by Russia overnight

Russians launch airstrike on Sumy: 2 civilians killed, 4 more injured, including children – photos

US and UK intelligence officials comment on Ukraine's Kursk offensive and its effect on Russian elites

All News
Germany
EU has trained 60,000 Ukrainian soldiers and this number is increasing – German Defence Ministry
Kursk operation erased many red lines – Ukraine's Ambassador to Germany
German Foreign Minister accuses Putin of preparing new "cold war" against Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
15:52
Russian UAV strikes minibus in Kherson, wounding 6 people
15:44
EU top diplomat bids Ukraine's former foreign minister Kuleba farewell and praises his successor
15:31
Ukrainian canoeist Yepifanov becomes 2024 Paralympics champion
15:27
Romania's Foreign Ministry protests over Russian Shahed drone entering its territory
15:19
Russian Shahed UAVs damage hotel and restaurant in Odesa Oblast
15:07
Russian UAV crashed in Latvia on Saturday
14:43
Ukraine protests over screening of film about Russian soldiers at festival in Venice
14:27
updatedBodies of two volunteers retrieved from rubble of hotel in Mykolaivka
14:11
Russians attack energy facilities in six oblasts of Ukraine in one day
13:54
Russian attack on Poltava's Communication Institute: 3 more victims die in hospital
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: