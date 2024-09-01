German air traffic control suffered cyberattack, likely by pro-Russian group of hackers

The German air traffic control company Deutsche Flugsicherung (DFS) has been attacked by hackers, likely the pro-Russian hacker group APT28, also known as Fancy Bear.

Details: A spokesperson for DFS, based in Langen near Frankfurt-am-Main, said on 1 September: "Our office connection was hacked, and we are now taking protective measures." DFS is working to minimise the consequences of the incident.

DFS stressed that the cyberattack did not affect air traffic and it is operating as usual.

DFS said the attack occurred last week. It is not yet known whether the hackers managed to gain access to data. Security agencies were informed of the incident, the DFS spokesperson stated.

According to local media outlets, the attack was linked to the hacker group APT28, which is also known as Fancy Bear. APT28 has been attacking commercial businesses such as defence, energy and logistics companies for several years.

Western governments regard the group as a long arm of the Russian secret services. In Germany, the group achieved notoriety among the general public in 2015 following a cyberattack on the Bundestag.

Last spring Germany summoned its ambassador from Russia for consultation after Berlin accused Moscow of carrying out cyberattacks on defence and aerospace companies and the ruling party.

Berlin said the attacks, which had started two years before, had targeted Germany’s ruling Social Democratic Party, as well as companies in the logistics, defence, aerospace and IT sectors.

According to the German authorities, APT28 exploited a vulnerability in Microsoft Outlook in order to hack into email accounts.

On 3 May the EU condemned a malicious Russian cyber-campaign against Germany and Czechia.

NATO also expressed its solidarity with Germany and Czechia in connection with the Russian cyberattacks.

