Russians damage St Kitts & Nevis-flagged civilian vessel in Odesa – photos

The Russians attacked infrastructure in Ukraine’s southern port of Odesa on the night of 5-6 October, damaging the Paresa, a civilian vessel registered in Saint Kitts and Nevis that was loaded with maize for export.

Quote: "Russia damaged the Paresa, a Saint Kitts and Nevis-flagged civilian vessel loaded with maize for export, on the night of 6 October. It happened near one of the berths in Pivdennyi port."

The aftermath of the Russian attack on the vessel. Photo: Ministry of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine

Details: The vessel was loaded with about 6,000 tonnes of Ukrainian maize. Overall, this is the 20th civilian vessel to be damaged by Russian attacks since the full-scale war began in 2022.

On 12 September, Russia attacked a civilian cargo ship carrying wheat bound for Egypt in the Black Sea.

On 20 September, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Odesa that damaged an Antigua-flagged civilian vessel.

