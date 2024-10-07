Russians damage St Kitts & Nevis-flagged civilian vessel in Odesa – photos
Monday, 7 October 2024, 14:34
The Russians attacked infrastructure in Ukraine’s southern port of Odesa on the night of 5-6 October, damaging the Paresa, a civilian vessel registered in Saint Kitts and Nevis that was loaded with maize for export.
Source: Ministry of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine
Quote: "Russia damaged the Paresa, a Saint Kitts and Nevis-flagged civilian vessel loaded with maize for export, on the night of 6 October. It happened near one of the berths in Pivdennyi port."
Details: The vessel was loaded with about 6,000 tonnes of Ukrainian maize. Overall, this is the 20th civilian vessel to be damaged by Russian attacks since the full-scale war began in 2022.
Background:
- On 12 September, Russia attacked a civilian cargo ship carrying wheat bound for Egypt in the Black Sea.
- On 20 September, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Odesa that damaged an Antigua-flagged civilian vessel.
