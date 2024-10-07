Russians remotely scatter anti-personnel mines in Kherson, says local military administration
Monday, 7 October 2024, 18:00
Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration, has reported that Russian forces are remotely scattering Lepestok anti-personnel mines across the city of Kherson.
Source: Roman Mrochko
Quote: "Warning! Several cases of remote mining in the Dnipro District of Kherson have been confirmed today [7 October – ed.]. The enemy is scattering Lepestok mines on the roads."
Details: Mrochko emphasised that these are common anti-personnel mines, and approaching them is extremely dangerous.
He noted that the mine is small – roughly the size of a human palm – and can be green or brown in colour. The mine can detonate either upon contact or on its own.
