Russians remotely scatter anti-personnel mines in Kherson, says local military administration

Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration, has reported that Russian forces are remotely scattering Lepestok anti-personnel mines across the city of Kherson.

Source: Roman Mrochko

Quote: "Warning! Several cases of remote mining in the Dnipro District of Kherson have been confirmed today [7 October – ed.]. The enemy is scattering Lepestok mines on the roads."

Details: Mrochko emphasised that these are common anti-personnel mines, and approaching them is extremely dangerous.

He noted that the mine is small – roughly the size of a human palm – and can be green or brown in colour. The mine can detonate either upon contact or on its own.

