EU Commission may publish progress report on candidate countries on 30 October – media

Mariya Yemets, Tetyana OliynykMonday, 7 October 2024, 18:14
EU Commission may publish progress report on candidate countries on 30 October – media
EU flag. Stock Photo: Getty Images

The European Commission is likely to release its annual progress report on EU candidate countries on 30 October, later than originally expected.

Source: Rikard Jozwiak, Europe Editor at Radio Liberty, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Seems like the [EU] enlargement report now will come on 30 October. So after the elections in [Moldova and Georgia]."

Details: Earlier, Jozwiak suggested that the report might be published on 16 October, but this might happen at a later date.

Previously, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna and Rikard Jozwiak made a public bet regarding when Ukraine will join the EU.

Background:

  • In September, the Government Office for the Coordination of European and Euro-Atlantic Integration submitted an updated report to the EU Commission as part of the 2024 EU Enlargement Package. The report covers Ukraine’s actions on its path to EU membership between April and August.
  • In February 2024, the Ukrainian government approved a plan to implement the European Commission's recommendations presented in the previous 2023 enlargement report.

EU
