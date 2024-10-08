Explosions heard in Odesa as air defence responds to drones
Tuesday, 8 October 2024, 01:17
Ukraine’s air defence systems were responding to Russian drones in Odesa and explosions were heard on the night of 7-8 October.
Source: Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov; Dumska, an Odesa-based local news outlet
Quote from Trukhanov: "Odesa, please stay in safe places! Attack drones are over the city."
Details: An explosion was reported in the city of Chornomorsk, near Odesa, at 01:14.
