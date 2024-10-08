All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russian drones fly near Ukrainian nuclear plant: Energoatom says strikes may be in offing

Artur KryzhnyiTuesday, 8 October 2024, 17:10
Russian drones fly near Ukrainian nuclear plant: Energoatom says strikes may be in offing
stock photo: getty images

Russian Shahed drones have again violated the no-fly zone around the Pivdennoukrainsk Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), which may indicate that Russia is preparing to strike Ukrainian nuclear infrastructure.

Source: Energoatom’s press service

Quote: "On the night of 6-7 October, two Russian UAVs were spotted near the industrial site of the Pivdennoukrainsk NPP. The distance between the UAVs and the nuclear facilities was less than 10 km," the statement said.

Advertisement:

Energoatom notes that the number of such cases of Russian UAVs has recently increased drastically, which may indicate that Russia is preparing strikes on Ukrainian nuclear infrastructure.

Background:

  • On the night of 24-25 September, a Russian drone was seen flying at a dangerously low height close to the Rivne NPP industrial site.
  • An attack drone's flight near Khmelnytskyi NPP was captured on camera on 22 September. 
  • Power experts have documented over 70 drones and over 30 Russian Federation cruise missiles flying close to nuclear power reactors in Ukraine within the last two weeks.

Support UP or become our patron!

droneswarnuclear power plant
Advertisement:

Leader-level Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting will not be held anytime soon – ZDF

Biden to visit Germany next week – media

Ukrainian air defences destroy 31 of 68 UAVs launched by Russia overnight

Russian MiG fighter jets have probably left Belarus – analysts

Russia tried to push back Ukrainians from their positions but we are holding lines – Zelenskyy on Kursk operation

Poland plans to suspend asylum rights, says it won't respect EU ideas that harm security

All News
drones
Russians report oil depot in Feodosiia still on fire, 1,047 residents evacuated
Ukraine's air defence downs 18 attack drones and one returns to Russia
Russians attack Odesa Oblast with drones: authorities post aftermath of attack – photos
RECENT NEWS
23:17
Russians kill man riding moped in Kherson Oblast by dropping explosives
22:19
Kurakhove front remains hottest spot on battlefield – Ukraine's General Staff
21:02
Zelenskyy on Victory Plan: Certain aspects need to be agreed on, but partners have potential to implement it
20:36
Zelenskyy: North Korea is sending personnel to Russian forces
19:40
Secretary General to visit NATO HQ coordinating assistance to Ukraine
19:09
Putin ready to talk with Scholz, but no proposals made, says Kremlin
18:05
Russian shelling kills 3 more civilians in Donetsk Oblast, injuring 3 others
17:40
Leader-level Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting will not be held anytime soon – ZDF
17:25
Estonia considers purchasing defence products from Ukraine
16:53
Illegal Starlink terminals helped Russia advance at front line, particularly in capturing Vuhledar
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: