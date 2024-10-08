Russian drones fly near Ukrainian nuclear plant: Energoatom says strikes may be in offing

Russian Shahed drones have again violated the no-fly zone around the Pivdennoukrainsk Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), which may indicate that Russia is preparing to strike Ukrainian nuclear infrastructure.

Source: Energoatom’s press service

Quote: "On the night of 6-7 October, two Russian UAVs were spotted near the industrial site of the Pivdennoukrainsk NPP. The distance between the UAVs and the nuclear facilities was less than 10 km," the statement said.

Energoatom notes that the number of such cases of Russian UAVs has recently increased drastically, which may indicate that Russia is preparing strikes on Ukrainian nuclear infrastructure.

On the night of 24-25 September, a Russian drone was seen flying at a dangerously low height close to the Rivne NPP industrial site.

An attack drone's flight near Khmelnytskyi NPP was captured on camera on 22 September.

Power experts have documented over 70 drones and over 30 Russian Federation cruise missiles flying close to nuclear power reactors in Ukraine within the last two weeks.

