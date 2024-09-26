Russian UAV nearly hits Rivne Nuclear Power Plant

A Russian drone was seen flying at a dangerously low height close to the Rivne Nuclear Power Plant industrial site on the night of 24-25 September.

Source: press service of Energoatom

Quote: "Once again, Russian troops pose a threat to the nuclear safety of Ukrainian nuclear power plants," notes Energoatom, the Ukrainian state-owned nuclear company.

The company stresses that nobody is allowed to go against the fundamentals of radiation and nuclear safety.

Background:

An attack drone's flight near Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant was captured on camera on 22 September.

Power experts have documented over 70 drones and over 30 Russian Federation cruise missiles flying close to nuclear power reactors in Ukraine within the last two weeks.

