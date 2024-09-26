All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russian UAV nearly hits Rivne Nuclear Power Plant

Artur KryzhnyiThursday, 26 September 2024, 12:34
Russian UAV nearly hits Rivne Nuclear Power Plant
Photo: press service of Energoatom on Telegram

A Russian drone was seen flying at a dangerously low height close to the Rivne Nuclear Power Plant industrial site on the night of 24-25 September.

Source: press service of Energoatom

Quote: "Once again, Russian troops pose a threat to the nuclear safety of Ukrainian nuclear power plants," notes Energoatom, the Ukrainian state-owned nuclear company.

Advertisement:

The company stresses that nobody is allowed to go against the fundamentals of radiation and nuclear safety.

Background: 

  • An attack drone's flight near Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant was captured on camera on 22 September. 
  • Power experts have documented over 70 drones and over 30 Russian Federation cruise missiles flying close to nuclear power reactors in Ukraine within the last two weeks.

Support UP or become our patron!

energywar
Advertisement:

Ukraine asks Hague tribunal to order Russia to dismantle Kerch Bridge

NATO won't shoot down Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine as it's "involving us in war in different way" – Pentagon

Russian offensive to reach culmination soon – ISW

Zelenskyy: What strengthens Israel's defence can work in Ukraine

Zelenskyy comments on Ukrainian Armed Forces' exit from Vuhledar: Lives worth more than any buildings

New NATO Secretary General arrives in Kyiv

All News
energy
Energy Ministry reports power outages in 11 oblasts following Russian attacks
Russians attack energy facility in Mykolaiv Oblast: power outages reported
Ukraine's Energy Ministry reports power outages in six oblasts due to Russian attacks
RECENT NEWS
08:44
Russians storm Ukrainian positions 142 times over past 24 hours, Pokrovsk front sees fiercest fighting – Ukraine's General Staff
08:36
One civilian injured, business premises damaged in Russian attack on Kirovohrad Oblast
08:15
Two civilians killed, two more injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours
08:11
Ukraine asks Hague tribunal to order Russia to dismantle Kerch Bridge
07:45
Russians lose 1,230 more soldiers over past 24 hours
07:29
Large-scale fire erupts at oil storage facility in Russia's Perm Oblast – photo, video
06:12
NATO won't shoot down Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine as it's "involving us in war in different way" – Pentagon
05:26
Russian offensive to reach culmination soon – ISW
04:34
Oil depot ablaze after drone attack in Russia's Voronezh Oblast – video
00:35
Explosions rock Odesa overnight
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: