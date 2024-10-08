Russians report oil depot in Feodosiia still on fire, 1,047 residents evacuated
Tuesday, 8 October 2024, 11:02
Firefighters are continuing to contain a fire at the oil depot in Feodosiia that was attacked on 7 October. Igor Tkachenko, the head of Feodosiia's occupation administration appointed by the Russians, reports that over a thousand people have been evacuated.
Source: Igor Tkachenko on Telegram
Quote from Tkachenko: "Firefighting operations are ongoing, and all the services involved are in operational communication with headquarters."
Details: Igor Tkachenko reports that 1,047 people living near the site of the emergency, in the Black Sea Embankment and Blyzhni Komyshi areas, have been evacuated to temporary accommodation centres.
Background:
- It was reported on the morning of 7 October that an oil depot was on fire in temporarily occupied Feodosiia after a drone attack, and a state of emergency at municipal level had been declared in the city.
- The Russian Ministry of Defence later claimed that 21 Ukrainian drones had been shot down over Russia and temporarily occupied Crimea overnight. A total of 12 UAVs were allegedly shot down over Crimea, six over Kursk Oblast and one each over the territories of Belgorod, Bryansk and Voronezh oblasts of the Russian Federation.
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine later confirmed that the Russian oil terminal in Feodosia had been struck.
- It was also reported that the oil depot in the port of occupied Feodosiia, which was successfully attacked by Ukrainian defence forces, had been equipped with a Pantsir-S1 air defence system since autumn 2022.
