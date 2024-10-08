Russians report oil depot in Feodosiia still on fire, 1,047 residents evacuated

Firefighters are continuing to contain a fire at the oil depot in Feodosiia that was attacked on 7 October. Igor Tkachenko, the head of Feodosiia's occupation administration appointed by the Russians, reports that over a thousand people have been evacuated.

Source: Igor Tkachenko on Telegram

Quote from Tkachenko: "Firefighting operations are ongoing, and all the services involved are in operational communication with headquarters."

Details: Igor Tkachenko reports that 1,047 people living near the site of the emergency, in the Black Sea Embankment and Blyzhni Komyshi areas, have been evacuated to temporary accommodation centres.

Background:

It was reported on the morning of 7 October that an oil depot was on fire in temporarily occupied Feodosiia after a drone attack, and a state of emergency at municipal level had been declared in the city.

The Russian Ministry of Defence later claimed that 21 Ukrainian drones had been shot down over Russia and temporarily occupied Crimea overnight. A total of 12 UAVs were allegedly shot down over Crimea, six over Kursk Oblast and one each over the territories of Belgorod, Bryansk and Voronezh oblasts of the Russian Federation.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine later confirmed that the Russian oil terminal in Feodosia had been struck.

It was also reported that the oil depot in the port of occupied Feodosiia, which was successfully attacked by Ukrainian defence forces, had been equipped with a Pantsir-S1 air defence system since autumn 2022.

