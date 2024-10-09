Russian drone kills elderly man in Kherson
Wednesday, 9 October 2024, 13:07
The Russians launched a drone strike on Kherson, resulting in the death of an elderly man, on 9 October.
Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Details: Reportedly, an elderly man was killed as a result of a Russian drone strike. The Russians dropped explosives on the Kherson resident while he was riding his bicycle through the city.
Prokudin expressed heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.
Background:
- Russian troops attacked a geriatric care facility in Stepanivka, Kherson Oblast, injuring two nurses, at around 02:00 on the night of 8-9 October.
