"Shot point-blank with automatic weapons": Security Service of Ukraine and prosecutors investigate most recent execution of Ukrainian soldier by Russians

Law enforcement officers have launched a pre-trial investigation into another war crime committed by the Russians.

Source: Office of the Prosecutor General

Details: Ukraine’s Office of the Prosecutor General clarified that on 9 November 2024, a video appeared on a Telegram channel showing representatives of the Russian Armed Forces capturing a wounded Ukrainian serviceman.

The Russian shot the unarmed defender of Ukraine, who was lying on the ground, with automatic weapons – point-blank.

Quote: "Investigative actions are underway to establish all the circumstances of the incident, as well as the time and place of the crime.

The execution of a prisoner of war is a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions and is defined as a serious international crime. The investigation is being conducted by the Security Service of Ukraine in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts."

Background: Ukraine’s Parliamentary Human Rights Commissioner Dmytro Lubinets has reported that Russian troops have shot a Ukrainian soldier who was unarmed and likely wounded. The ombudsman sent a letter to the ICRC and the UN.

