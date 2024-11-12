All Sections
Ukrainian Defence Ministry signs agreement with ICEYE to conduct reconnaissance from space

Artur KryzhnyiTuesday, 12 November 2024, 12:09
ICEYE constellation. Stock photo: ICEYE

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has signed a strategic agreement with the ICEYE company, a leader in the field of satellites with high-precision imaging of the earth's surface (SAR satellites). 

Source: Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umierov  

Quote: "Thanks to this contract, our military will have access to high-precision satellite imagery with full coverage of the combat zone." 

Details: Umierov said that the command would be able to independently determine priority surveillance areas and quickly receive up-to-date data through the ICEYE satellite system.

"By introducing advanced space reconnaissance technologies, we are creating a technological advantage that increases combat capability and protects our military," the minister added.

For reference: SAR satellites (SAR – Synthetic Aperture Radar) are satellites equipped with radars that use aperture synthesis technology to create highly accurate images of the earth's surface in all weather conditions and at any time of the day.

SAR technology provides detailed radar images that can "see" through clouds, smoke and even in the dark, making them valuable for surveillance and reconnaissance.

Background: On 18 August 2022, volunteer Serhii Prytula said that his foundation had bought a satellite and access to a satellite image database for the Ukrainian forces for more than a year for 600 million hryvnias (about US$14.4 million) raised by Ukrainians.

