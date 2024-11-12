Wreckage of Russian drones damages ten houses in Kyiv Oblast

Ten houses, a garage, a car and a roadway have been damaged as a result of the fall of Russian drone debris in Kyiv Oblast.

Source: Ruslan Kravchenko, Head of Kyiv Oblast State Administration, on Facebook

Quote from Ruslan Kravchenko: "There were no hits to critical or residential infrastructure. Ten houses, a garage, a car, fences and the roadway were damaged as a result of the falling wreckage of downed enemy targets in one of the settlements. The houses' windows and doors were smashed, and roofs were damaged."

Advertisement:

Details: He added that there were no casualties.

The air-raid warning was in effect in the oblast for nine hours. Kravchenko reports that air defence destroyed all Russian targets.

Background: The Russian army has been attacking Ukraine with attack drones since the evening of 11 November.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!