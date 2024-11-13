All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Ukraine's air defence responds in Kyiv Oblast

Ivashkiv OlenaWednesday, 13 November 2024, 05:18
Ukraine's air defence responds in Kyiv Oblast
Mobile fire group. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukraine’s air defence systems were responding in Kyiv Oblast on the night of 12-13 November.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "An air-raid warning is in effect. We ask everyone to stay in shelters. Air defence is responding in the oblast."

Advertisement:

Details: The authorities also pointed out that it is strictly prohibited to take photos or videos of the air defence combat efforts, the downing of aerial targets or their fall.

Support UP or become our patron!

air defenceKyiv Oblastwar
Advertisement:

Trump's advisor believes allowing Ukraine to strike Russia with ATACMS missiles is a "step up escalation ladder"

Russian army builds up forces and creates new brigades – Ukraine's Defence Minister

Russian missile hits residential area in Odesa: 10 people killed, dozens injured – photos

Kremlin responds to Erdoğan's peace plan to freeze war in Ukraine

Rolling power outages in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast may be cancelled in coming days

Zelenskyy to present internal Resilience Plan to the parliament

All News
air defence
Russia launches over 100 drones on Ukraine, Ukraine's air defence downs 46
Ukraine's air defence responds to Russian drones in Kyiv Oblast
Zelenskyy and top military leaders decide to increase number of mobile air defence groups and reinforce two fronts
RECENT NEWS
23:37
Putin not ready for talks after 4,000 days of war – chief EU diplomat Borrell
23:26
Scholz's call to Putin undermines Trump's "peace efforts" – Polish president
22:43
US Department of State does not comment on reports about permission for Ukraine to strike Russian territory with ATACMS
22:20
55 people injured in Russian attack on Odesa, 3 in critical condition
21:09
US allows Ukraine to strike "up to 300 kilometres" into Russia – EU chief diplomat Borrell
21:09
Organisation for Prohibition of Chemical Weapons detects banned gas in samples from war zone in Ukraine
21:00
Ukraine receives million rounds of ammunition from EU six months late
20:51
Trump's advisor believes allowing Ukraine to strike Russia with ATACMS missiles is a "step up escalation ladder"
20:25
Russian Foreign Ministry claims ATACMS strikes on Russia would be taken as direct US involvement in war
20:08
Illia, 9, and Nastia, 14 – children killed in Russian attack on Sumy
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: