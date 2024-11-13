Ukraine's air defence responds in Kyiv Oblast

Mobile fire group. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukraine’s air defence systems were responding in Kyiv Oblast on the night of 12-13 November.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "An air-raid warning is in effect. We ask everyone to stay in shelters. Air defence is responding in the oblast."

Details: The authorities also pointed out that it is strictly prohibited to take photos or videos of the air defence combat efforts, the downing of aerial targets or their fall.

