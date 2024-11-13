Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has dismissed reports in the media that Ukraine could build its own nuclear bomb if the US decreases military support.

Source: Heorhii Tykhyi, spokesman for Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on Twitter (X); Times

Quote: "Ukraine is committed to the NPT [Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons]; we do not possess, develop, or intend to acquire nuclear weapons. Ukraine works closely with the IAEA and is fully transparent to its monitoring, which rules out the use of nuclear materials for military purposes."

Advertisement:

Details: Earlier, the Times said, citing a reportedly produced memorandum for Ukraine's Ministry of Defence, that Ukraine would be able to quickly develop a rudimentary plutonium weapon using technology comparable to the American Fat Man bomb launched on Nagasaki in 1945.

The Times also stated that Kyiv, lacking time to construct and deploy huge uranium enrichment facilities, would have to rely on plutonium retrieved from spent fuel rods previously used in nuclear reactors at nuclear power plants.

Background:

Advertisement:

In October, Zelenskyy mentioned that during a conversation with US presidential candidate Donald Trump, they discussed Ukraine’s need to join NATO, referencing Kyiv's previous renunciation of nuclear weapons.

Bild journalist Julian Röpcke later claimed, citing an "unnamed Ukrainian official", that Ukraine could develop nuclear weapons in a matter of weeks to use against Russia.

Subsequently, Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine has no intention of restoring its nuclear arsenal, addressing a comment he made earlier during a meeting with Trump.

Support UP or become our patron!