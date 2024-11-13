All Sections
Ukraine's foreign minister comments on meeting with US Secretary of State in Brussels – photos

Mariya YemetsWednesday, 13 November 2024, 16:52
Andrii Sybiha. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Brussels, where they discussed, among other topics, the current situation and Ukraine's needs.

Source: Sybiha on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Sybiha shared that he thanked Blinken for US support and his personal commitment to assisting Ukraine.

Quote: "I informed [Blinken – ed.] about the battlefield situation, our key defence needs and the need to have full long-range capabilities. We also discussed Ukraine’s Euro-Atlantic aspirations. We appreciate the plans to allocate all previously approved military assistance funds in the coming weeks."

He emphasised that Russia’s involvement with North Korean troops, Korean missiles and Iranian drones poses threats not only to Europe but also to Asia and the Middle East.

"We need to achieve just peace through unity and strength," Sybiha underscored.

Background: 

  • Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha is on a two-day visit to Brussels, where a series of negotiations is scheduled.
  • Last week, EU leaders at a meeting in Budapest discussed the potential continuation of military aid to Ukraine, in case Donald Trump decides to end the US support for Kyiv.

