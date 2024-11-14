Total of 160 clashes occur on battlefield over past day, most of them on Kurakhove front

Ukrainian soldier launching fire. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian forces are continuing to exert pressure along the entire line of contact, with the most intense situation being on the Kurakhove and Pokrovsk fronts. Overall, Ukraine’s defence forces have repelled 161 Russian attacks over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 14 November

Quote: "Yesterday [13 November], the enemy launched two missile strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, using five missiles, as well as 100 airstrikes, including the dropping of 179 guided aerial bombs. Additionally, they fired over 4,840 times, including 124 times from multiple-launch rocket systems, and used 1,677 kamikaze drones for attacks."

Details: On the Kharkiv front, the Russians conducted eight offensive and assault actions near the settlements of Vovchansk and Vysoka Yaruha.

On the Kupiansk front, 12 combat clashes occurred over the past day. Ukraine’s defence forces repelled Russian attacks near the settlements of Lozova, Kucherivka, Petropavlivka, Kolisnykivka, Zahryzove, Kruhliakivka and Pershotravneve.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian forces stopped eight Russian attacks. The Russians concentrated their main efforts near the settlements of Cherneshchyna, Zarichne, Novoiehorivka and Terny.

On the Kramatorsk front, one combat clash occurred near the village of Stupochky.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians tried to advance near the settlements of Toretsk and Nelipivka seven times.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled 40 Russian attacks. The Russians tried to advance near the settlements of Sukha Balka, Promin, Lysivka, Krutyi Yar, Hryhorivka, Dachenske, Myroliubivka, Petrivka, Novooleksiivka and Pustynka.

On the Kurakhove front, the Russians tried to break through Ukrainian defence positions 45 times near the settlements of Berestky, Illinka, Novoselydivka, Sontsivka, Kreminna Balka, Voznesenka, Novodmytrivka, Maksymilianivka, Dalnie, Antonivka and Katerynivka.

On the Vremivka front, Ukrainian defenders stopped 10 Russian attacks near the settlements of Rivnopil, Novopil, Trudove, Kostiantynopilske and Makarivka.

On the Orikhiv front, Russian units made three attempts to advance toward the settlements of Novodanylivka and Novoandriivka.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians attacked Ukrainian positions five times. The General Staff emphasised that these attacks had been unsuccessful.

The Ukrainian operation in Russia’s Kursk Oblast is ongoing. The Russians conducted 28 airstrikes over the past day, using 40 guided aerial bombs. Ukrainian defenders also repelled 13 Russian attacks.

Over the past day, units from Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery delivered five strikes on areas where Russian personnel and military equipment were concentrated, one on a command post and two on Russian artillery systems. The Air Force also struck an important Russian facility, the General Staff summarised.

