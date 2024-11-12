All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Ukraine's defence forces strike fuel depot in Russia's Belgorod Oblast

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 12 November 2024, 22:23
Ukraine's defence forces strike fuel depot in Russia's Belgorod Oblast
Stock photo: Asta Telegram channel

Units of the Unmanned Systems Forces and Special Operations Forces of Ukraine, in coordination with other divisions, struck Oskolneftesnab, a fuel and lubricant depot in Belgorod Oblast of Russia on the night of 12 November.

Source: Ukraine's General Staff

Details: Ukraine’s military forces are currently verifying the results of the operation. Early reports indicate a fire broke out on the premises.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Striking such facilities creates serious logistical challenges for the Russian occupying forces and significantly reduces their offensive potential."

Support UP or become our patron!

General StaffArmed Forces
Advertisement:

Trump's advisor believes allowing Ukraine to strike Russia with ATACMS missiles is a "step up escalation ladder"

Russian army builds up forces and creates new brigades – Ukraine's Defence Minister

Russian missile hits residential area in Odesa: 10 people killed, dozens injured – photos

Kremlin responds to Erdoğan's peace plan to freeze war in Ukraine

Rolling power outages in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast may be cancelled in coming days

Zelenskyy to present internal Resilience Plan to the parliament

All News
General Staff
Over 60 combat clashes recorded in past 24 hours on Kurakhove and Pokrovsk fronts – Ukraine's General Staff
Ukrainian drones hit ammunition depots in Russia's Bryansk Oblast – photo
Ukrainian and Russian forces clash 158 times throughout war zone over past 24 hours, mostly on Kurakhove front – Ukraine's General Staff
RECENT NEWS
23:37
Putin not ready for talks after 4,000 days of war – chief EU diplomat Borrell
23:26
Scholz's call to Putin undermines Trump's "peace efforts" – Polish president
22:43
US Department of State does not comment on reports about permission for Ukraine to strike Russian territory with ATACMS
22:20
55 people injured in Russian attack on Odesa, 3 in critical condition
21:09
US allows Ukraine to strike "up to 300 kilometres" into Russia – EU chief diplomat Borrell
21:09
Organisation for Prohibition of Chemical Weapons detects banned gas in samples from war zone in Ukraine
21:00
Ukraine receives million rounds of ammunition from EU six months late
20:51
Trump's advisor believes allowing Ukraine to strike Russia with ATACMS missiles is a "step up escalation ladder"
20:25
Russian Foreign Ministry claims ATACMS strikes on Russia would be taken as direct US involvement in war
20:08
Illia, 9, and Nastia, 14 – children killed in Russian attack on Sumy
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: