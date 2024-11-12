Ukraine's defence forces strike fuel depot in Russia's Belgorod Oblast
Tuesday, 12 November 2024, 22:23
Units of the Unmanned Systems Forces and Special Operations Forces of Ukraine, in coordination with other divisions, struck Oskolneftesnab, a fuel and lubricant depot in Belgorod Oblast of Russia on the night of 12 November.
Source: Ukraine's General Staff
Details: Ukraine’s military forces are currently verifying the results of the operation. Early reports indicate a fire broke out on the premises.
Quote: "Striking such facilities creates serious logistical challenges for the Russian occupying forces and significantly reduces their offensive potential."
