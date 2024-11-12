All Sections
Over 60 combat clashes recorded in past 24 hours on Kurakhove and Pokrovsk fronts – Ukraine's General Staff

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINTuesday, 12 November 2024, 18:29
Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Since the beginning of the day, 110 combat clashes have occurred on the battlefield. Most of these clashes were reported on the Kurakhove and Pokrovsk fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: On the Pokrovsk front, the Russians launched 24 assaults against the communities of Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Hryhorivka, Pustynka, and Novooleksiivka. The Ukrainian army has repelled 13 attacks, and nine combat clashes are currently ongoing.

On the Kurakhove front, the Russians launched 41 attacks. 

Quote: "The occupiers’ 17 intents to advance have already been repulsed. The clashes continue, with the hottest spots currently being around Illinka and Novoselydivka. Enemy aircraft assaulted Kurakhove, Dalnie and Andriivka, dropping 10 guided bombs," the report says.

It is also reported that in Kursk Oblast, Ukraine’s defence forces "repelled 7 enemy attacks, 7 combat clashes are still ongoing". On 12 November, the Russians carried out 8 air strikes in that area, dropping 11 guided aerial bombs on their own territory.

General Staffwar
