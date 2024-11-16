All Sections
Ukrainian border guards destroy Russian flags that saboteurs raised in Chernihiv Oblast – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOSaturday, 16 November 2024, 10:09
Ukrainian border guards have used drone strikes to destroy Russian flags planted by the Russian sabotage group near the border in Chernihiv Oblast on a destroyed bridge over the Sudost River.  

Source: press service for the State Border Guard Service    

Details: After detecting the Russian symbols in Chernihiv Oblast, border guards swiftly deployed drones, which accurately struck and eliminated the Russians’ "rags". 

It was also noted that reconnaissance revealed the Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group had left the area before the flags were destroyed, avoiding further actions.  

Quote: "This is yet another failed attempt by the enemy to project their 'victories'—nothing more than a psychological ploy with no military significance.   

We call for not falling for the enemy's information and psychological influence.  

Ukrainian defenders have destroyed and will continue to destroy the enemy and its saboteurs."  

Background: On 15 November, Russian media reported that Russian soldiers crossed the border into Chernihiv Oblast and raised the Russian flag on a bridge over the Sudost River near the village of Hremiach. The Ukrainian Border Guard Service clarified that the saboteurs did not cross the bridge or enter the village, and additional defence forces are deployed on this front.

infiltratorsChernihiv OblastwarState Border Guard Service
