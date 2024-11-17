All Sections
Ukrainian forces receive DITA artillery systems from Netherlands

Ivashkiv OlenaSunday, 17 November 2024, 00:22
Ukrainian forces receive DITA artillery systems from Netherlands
A DITA artillery system. Photo: Pivnenko on Telegram

Oleksandr Pivnenko, Commander of the National Guard of Ukraine (NGU), has shared a photo showcasing the first 155-mm DITA self-propelled artillery systems delivered to NGU artillery units from the Netherlands.

Source: Pivnenko on Telegram; Defense Express, a Ukrainian military news outlet

Details: This marks the first reported delivery of DITA artillery systems to Ukraine's defence forces.

The DITA systems were delivered just nine months after being ordered.

For reference: DITA systems boast advanced automation and an unmanned turret, enabling a crew size of just two.

They have a firing range of up to 39 km, a rate of fire of five rounds per minute in a constant mode, and can leave a firing position in 45 seconds.

Background: In February 2024, the Netherlands announced the procurement of the first batch of nine DITA self-propelled artillery systems for Ukraine, produced by the Czech defence company Excalibur Army.

