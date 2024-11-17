All Sections
Poland may give Ukraine former Russian consulate in Poznań

Ivanna Kostina, Roman PetrenkoSunday, 17 November 2024, 14:49
Russian consulate building in Poznań. Photo: Facebook

Russian officials will depart the Poznań consulate in the next few days, and the Polish government will agree to Kyiv's proposal to open a Ukrainian consulate in the same location.

Source: RMF24, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski said in October that he had revoked his authorisation to the Russian Consulate General's activity in Poznań. On Saturday, the media questioned the minister about when Russian diplomats would leave the premises in Poznań and his thoughts on the notion of establishing a Ukrainian diplomatic mission there.

Quote: "The lease of this premises expires at the end of this month. Now we are talking about a few days. Today's network of Ukrainian consulates, given the unprecedented increase in the number of Ukrainian citizens in Poland, does not meet consular needs.

Please remember that consulates do practical things. These are all kinds of legal acts, children are born, people die. And we would certainly look with great sympathy at such a request from the Ukrainian side," Sikorski said.

Radosław Sikorski said in October that the decision to reject permission to open the Russian Consulate General in Poznań was based on the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine and a hybrid war against the West, including Poland. Sikorski stated that as foreign minister, he was aware that Russia was behind sabotage activities in Poland and other ally countries.

The Russian consulate in Poznań was created in 1946 after an agreement between the Soviet embassy and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Polish People's Republic. The consulate halted operations in 1948 and resumed them in 1960. In 1971, it was renamed the General Consulate.

The majority of Poles feel that Poland should expel the Russian ambassador, according to a United Surveys poll.

