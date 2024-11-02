All Sections
Latvia reports on pace of fence construction on borders with Russia and Belarus – media

Iryna KutielievaSaturday, 2 November 2024, 11:42
Latvian flag. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Ministry of the Interior of Latvia has commented on the pace of infrastructure construction on the Latvian border with Russia and Belarus.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Delfi

Details: Delfi noted that the construction of a 145-kilometre-long border fence on the Latvian-Belarusian border had been fully completed.

Patrol tracks for the movement of vehicles, with a length of 63.85 kilometres, have also been built. The decked patrol tracks have been constructed for 18.53 kilometres and pontoon tracks for 1.75 kilometre. Their construction will continue until the end of the year along the entire 173 kilometres of the border.

The installation of six metal communication towers, access roads and a patrol track is underway at the Daugava River section of the Latvian-Belarusian border.

Construction work has begun on five communication towers and access roads to them, which are also expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Construction of these towers and roads will allow security forces to monitor the country's external land border in the area near the Daugava River.

As for the security fence on the border with Russia, 128.2 kilometres of the planned 178.85 kilometres have already been built, some of which were constructed with the support of the National Armed Forces.

The fence is expected to be completed along the entire planned section by the end of the year, with the exception of a little less than 29 kilometres, which is expected to be completed next year.

Background:

  • Recently, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced that construction of the Eastern Shield fortification system on the borders with Russia and Belarus had begun.
  • It became known earlier that Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland would apply to the European Union to finance the construction of a network of bunkers, barriers, distribution lines and military storage points along the borders with Russia and Belarus.
  • Back in January, the three Baltic states announced a plan to create a Baltic Defence Line.

Support UP or become our patron!

