Over 150 combat clashes on battlefield, with most of them on Pokrovsk front

Ukrainian defenders launching an UAV. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A total of 153 combat clashes have occurred on the battlefield over the past day, including 34 on the Pokrovsk front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 21 November

Quote: "[A total of] 153 combat clashes occurred over the past day.

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile strike on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements using one missile, as well as 83 airstrikes, dropping 138 guided bombs. In addition, the enemy fired over 4,000 times, including 92 times from multiple-launch rocket systems, and used 1,380 kamikaze drones."

Details: Ukraine’s defence forces conducted 12 strikes on clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment. A command post and a Russian ammunition storage point were hit.

On the Kharkiv front, the Russians conducted four unsuccessful assault operations near the settlements of Vovchansk and Starytsia.

On the Kupiansk front, seven combat clashes occurred. Ukraine's defence forces repelled Russian attacks near the settlements of Kolisnykivka, Zahryzove, Kucherivka, Kruhliakivka and Zelenyi Hai.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian defenders stopped 10 Russian attacks. The Russians concentrated their main efforts near the settlements of Cherneshchyna, Zarichne, Hryhorivka, Serebrianka and Terny.

On the Siversk and Kramatorsk fronts, the Russians did not conduct any assault or offensive operations. However, they launched airstrikes near the settlements of Siversk, Chasiv Yar and Lypivka. The Russians, actively using bomber aircraft, made seven attempts to advance near Toretsk and Shcherbynivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 34 Russian attacks. The Russians tried to advance near the settlements of Myroliubivka, Pustynka, Promin, Krutyi Yar, Krasnyi Yar, Lyskivka, Yurivka, Zhovte, Petrivka, Dachenske, Novooleksiivka, Hryhorivka and Pushkine.

On the Kurakhove front, Ukraine’s defence forces continue to hold back the Russians. The Russians tried to break through Ukrainian defences near the settlements of Berestky, Zoria, Sontsivka, Maksymilianivka, Katerynivka, Yelyzavetivka and Antonivka 29 times.

On the Vremivka front, Ukraine’s defence forces stopped 29 Russian attacks near the settlements of Trudove, Kostiantynopilske, Rozdolne, Velyka Novosilka and Novodarivka.

On the Prydniprovske front, Ukrainian defenders repelled six Russian attacks on Ukrainian positions.

The Ukrainian operation in Russia’s Kursk Oblast is ongoing. The Russians conducted 25 airstrikes over the past day, using 39 guided bombs.

