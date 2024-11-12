All Sections
Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih: bodies of 3 children, youngest under one year old, retrieved from under rubble – photos

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 12 November 2024, 07:55
Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih: bodies of 3 children, youngest under one year old, retrieved from under rubble – photos
Five-storey apartment building damaged in the Russian missile strike. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The bodies of two children have been retrieved from under the rubble of a residential building hit by a Russian missile on 11 November.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram  

Quote: "The bodies of two children were retrieved from under the rubble of the building in Kryvyi Rih... The missile strike on the city the day before killed three people."

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: Lysak added that rescue workers are continuing their operation and are still searching for one more child under the rubble.

Updated: Later, Lysak reported that the body of a third child, who was less than one year old, was found under the rubble.

"Overall, the Russians killed four people during yesterday's attack on Kryvyi Rih. A terrible tragedy. My deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. The search and rescue operation has been completed," he concluded.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Correspondents from the national joint 24/7 newscast reported from the scene that an entire family, the mother and her three children: two and ten-year-old boys and a two-month-old girl, was killed in the Russian attack. 

Background: On 11 November, Russian forces attacked Kryvyi Rih with ballistic missiles, damaging a five-storey apartment building and injuring 14 people. Later, it became known that emergency workers had retrieved the body of a woman from under the rubble.

