EU responds to reports of Russian intercontinental ballistic missile strike on Ukraine

The EU has commented on reports suggesting that Russia has used an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in its recent attack on Ukraine.

Source: Peter Stano, spokesperson for the European Commission, at a briefing in Brussels, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Stano noted that the EU has seen reports of Russia's use of such a weapon in Ukraine and is currently assessing the complete picture.

Advertisement:

"It's obvious that such attacks would mark yet another clear escalation from the side of Putin. And over the last period of time, we haven't been actually lacking signs of further escalation of the conflict by Putin," he said.

The spokesperson emphasised that Russia's attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure do not indicate that the Kremlin leader is looking for de-escalation.

"He [Putin] is playing yet again a nuclear gamble with the recently-updated nuclear doctrine of Russia, he enlisted North Korean soldiers to come to European soil, so these are all clear signs of will to escalate, not the will to find ways towards peace," the European Commission spokesman stressed.

Advertisement:

He added that if the reports of Russia's use of an ICBM are confirmed, "that would be another quantitative and qualitative change in this approach and a clear mark of escalation".

Background:

Ukraine's Air Force reported that Russia had used an ICBM in its latest missile attack on the city of Dnipro. Ukrainska Pravda sources suggested that the weapon in question is likely a Rubezh missile, which is capable of carrying a nuclear warhead.

At the same time, as media reports indicated later, the West doubts that Russia used an ICBM.

Support UP or become our patron!