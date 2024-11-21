Kremlin arranges propagandists' tour to occupied territories – National Resistance Center

Russian so-called journalists and bloggers approved by the Kremlin have arrived in temporarily occupied Donetsk to produce propaganda stories about Ukrainians whose lives are now under the influence of the "Russian world".

Source: National Resistance Center

Details: Local "authorities" brought together doctors and teachers, as well as "war heroes" for a meeting with representatives of 20 fake media outlets.

Quote: "The enemy tried to create a picture of an idyllic life under Russian control, where everyone who works or serves the occupiers is a hero. This visit was the next stage of the Kremlin’s campaign to create a fictional image of the "Russian world" in which propagandists are trying to present the inhumane conditions of life under occupation as a new "normal"."

