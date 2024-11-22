Moscow supplied anti-aircraft missiles to Pyongyang in exchange for its troops – Associated Press

Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un during a meeting in June. Photo: kcna.kp

Russia has supplied North Korea with anti-aircraft missiles in exchange for sending troops to join the war against Ukraine, Associated Press (AP) reports.

Source: AP, citing South Korean Defence Minister Shin Won-sik

Details: On Friday, Won-sik said on an SBS television programme that South Korea had discovered that Russia had provided anti-aircraft missiles and other equipment to strengthen Pyongyang's air defence capabilities.

He further noted that Russia had provided North Korea with various economic aid.

AP reports that Seoul and Washington have expressed concern over Russia's possible provision of sensitive nuclear and missile technology to North Korea.

Background:

Earlier reports indicated that Russia has supplied North Korea with more than a million barrels (56,000 tonnes) of oil since March 2024, likely in payment for military support.

On 10 November, The New York Times reported that a 50,000-strong group of Russian and North Korean troops was preparing to launch a large-scale counteroffensive in Russia's Kursk Oblast, where Ukrainian forces are conducting an operation.

Bloomberg said North Korea could send up to 100,000 troops to support Russia's war against Ukraine.

