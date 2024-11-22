Ukrainian defenders repel almost 29 Russian attacks on Kursk bridgehead and almost 80 more on 2 fronts

A tank firing. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A total of 190 combat clashes have occurred on the battlefield over the past day, with Ukrainian defenders repelling 79 Russian attacks on the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts. A total of 30 Russian attacks were repelled on the Kursk bridgehead.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 22 November

Details: On the Kharkiv front, the Russians conducted offensive and assault actions near the settlements of Starytsia, Vovchansk and Hlyboke 10 times.

On the Kupiansk front, 18 combat clashes occurred. Ukraine’s defence forces repelled Russian attacks near the settlements of Petropavlivka, Kolisnykivka, Zahryzove and Lozova.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian defenders stopped 16 Russian attacks. The Russians concentrated their efforts near the settlements of Tverdokhlibove, Novoiehorivka, Hrekivka, Terny, Torske and Serebrianka Forest.

On the Kramatorsk front, Ukrainian forces stopped three Russian attempts to advance near the settlements of Chasiv Yar and Stupochky. The situation is under control.

The Russians tried to advance near the settlements of Toretsk and Shcherbynivka five times.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 48 Russian attacks. The Russians attacked near the settlements of Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Petrivka, Chumatske and Pustynka.

On the Kurakhove front, Ukraine’s defence forces continue to hold back the Russians. The Russians tried to break through Ukrainian defence lines near the settlements of Berestky, Sontsivka, Zoria, Kurakhove, Dalnie, Katerynivka and Antonivka 31 times.

On the Vremivka front, Ukrainian defenders stopped 14 Russian attacks toward the settlements of Trudove, Kostiantynopolske, Rozlyv, Sukhi Yaly and near Novodarivka.

On the Orikhiv front, Russian units tried to advance once near the village of Piatykhatky.

On the Prydniprovske front, Ukrainian defenders repelled five Russian attacks on Ukrainian positions.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, the operational situation has not changed significantly. There is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts, the Russians are maintaining their military presence, conducting reconnaissance activities and shelling.

The Ukrainian operation in Russia’s Kursk Oblast is ongoing. The Russians conducted 15 airstrikes over the past day, using 22 guided bombs. Ukrainian defenders repelled 29 Russian attacks.

