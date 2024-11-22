All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russia has supplied North Korea with over 1 million barrels of oil in exchange for military aid since March – BBC

Ivan Diakonov Friday, 22 November 2024, 04:09
Russia has supplied North Korea with over 1 million barrels of oil in exchange for military aid since March – BBC
Photo: ВВС

Russia has supplied North Korea with over a million barrels (56,000 tonnes) of oil since March 2024, likely in payment for military support.

Source: BBC, citing data from the UK-based Open Source Centre

Details: Based on the Open Source Centre's analysis of satellite images, North Korean tankers made 43 voyages between a Russian oil terminal in the Far East and North Korean ports between March and November 2024. All vessels arrived in Russia empty and returned loaded with oil.

Advertisement:

Prominent experts and UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy told the BBC that they believed that with this oil, Moscow was paying Pyongyang for weapons and soldiers that North Korea is using to help Russia fight against Ukraine.

The first documented shipment took place on 7 March, seven months after the first reports of North Korean ammunition shipments to Russia, and the last one on 5 November.

"This steady flow of oil gives North Korea a level of stability it hasn’t had since these sanctions were introduced," said Joe Byrne, senior analyst at the Open Source Centre.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

RussiaNorth Koreawaroil
Advertisement:

updatedAir defence system responds to drone attack in Kyiv, clinic and residential buildings damaged, one person injured

Fifth consecutive Europa League defeat: Dynamo Kyiv loses to Viktoria Plzeň

Journalists identify Belarusian location where Russians tortured Ukrainian POWs – video, photos

Zelenskyy signs historic tax rise into law

Zelenskyy signs law on Ukraine's state budget for 2025

Attack on Ukrainska Pravda journalist: defendants receive suspended sentence, subject to appeal

All News
Russia
Pentagon confirms that missile used to strike Dnipro was based on Rubezh intercontinental ballistic missile
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry responds to Putin's missile claims: Ukraine has right to strike legitimate targets in Russia
Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces release video of strike on Russian command post in Kursk Oblast – video
RECENT NEWS
00:18
updatedAir defence system responds to drone attack in Kyiv, clinic and residential buildings damaged, one person injured
23:06
Norway to assist Poland in protecting key aid hub for Ukraine
22:34
Georgian president joins anti-government protest
21:56
Fifth consecutive Europa League defeat: Dynamo Kyiv loses to Viktoria Plzeň
21:50
Protests erupt in Georgia after government freezes EU accession process
21:06
Zelenskyy to speak with Scholz, whom he previously criticised over call with Putin
21:01
NATO-Ukraine Council to meet in December
20:44
Journalists identify Belarusian location where Russians tortured Ukrainian POWs – video, photos
20:41
Ukrainians Beleniuk and Nasibov among World's Best Wrestlers
20:36
Russians execute four more Ukrainian POWs in Pokrovsk District – Ukraine's Prosecutor General
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: