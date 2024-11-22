All Sections
North Korean troops partially transferred to Russia's Belgorod Oblast

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 22 November 2024, 22:33
North Korean troops partially transferred to Russia's Belgorod Oblast
Kim Jong Un with the military of North Korea. Stock Photo: Getty Images

North Korean troops have been partially redeployed to the border with Ukraine in Belgorod Oblast of the Russian Federation.

Source: Andrii Kovalenko, the head of the Centre for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote: "A part of the military from the DPRK has been redeployed to the border of Belgorod Oblast."

Background:

  • As reported earlier, since March 2024, Russia has supplied North Korea with more than a million barrels (56,000 tonnes) of oil, likely in payment for military support.
  • On 10 November, The New York Times reported that a 50,000-strong group of Russian and North Korean troops was preparing to launch a large-scale counteroffensive in Kursk Oblast.
  • Bloomberg reported that North Korea could send up to 100,000 troops to support Russia's war in Ukraine.

