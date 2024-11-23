All Sections
Zelenskyy criticises G20 Summit and says Brazilian President showed weak side

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 23 November 2024, 18:07
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the G20 summit in Brazil was held with very little support for Ukraine and that Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva showed a weak side.

Source: Zelenskyy during the 3rd International Grain from Ukraine Conference on Saturday, reported by Interfax-Ukraine

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Brazil is a great country. I know that most people support Ukraine, and I want to thank them for that. Unfortunately, the G20 was held with very little support for Ukraine."

Details: Zelenskyy noted that if Ukraine and Brazil want normal relations between our nations and peoples, "we probably need to support people, not aggressors, leaders of aggression in the world".

Nevertheless, Zelenskyy said that the communiqué adopted following the G20 summit "showed a weak position".

"And there was a very difficult situation there, I know, quite scandalous. How it happened, and what decision was made. Unfortunately, the leader of Brazil showed a weak position," the President stressed.

