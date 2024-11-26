Russians strike bus stop in occupied city of Kherson Oblast, killing and injuring civilians – video

The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Russian forces struck a bus stop in the temporarily occupied city of Nova Kakhovka in Kherson Oblast during the day on 26 November, killing and injuring civilians.

Source: Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "Information published in the media revealed that Russian forces struck the temporarily occupied city of Nova Kakhovka in the Kakhovka District, Kherson Oblast, during the day on 26 November 2024.

Footage shows the aftermath of the strike on a public transport stop, with a damaged bus and reports of dead and injured civilians."

Росіяни обстріляли зупинку в окупованій Новій Каховці: є загиблі та поранені.

Відео із соцмереж pic.twitter.com/AsitXkdYcu — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) November 26, 2024

