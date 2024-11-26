All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russians strike bus stop in occupied city of Kherson Oblast, killing and injuring civilians – video

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 26 November 2024, 21:16
Russians strike bus stop in occupied city of Kherson Oblast, killing and injuring civilians – video
The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Russian forces struck a bus stop in the temporarily occupied city of Nova Kakhovka in Kherson Oblast during the day on 26 November, killing and injuring civilians.

Source: Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "Information published in the media revealed that Russian forces struck the temporarily occupied city of Nova Kakhovka in the Kakhovka District, Kherson Oblast, during the day on 26 November 2024.

Advertisement:
 

Footage shows the aftermath of the strike on a public transport stop, with a damaged bus and reports of dead and injured civilians."

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Kherson Oblastoccupationattack
Advertisement:

NATO Secretary General warns Trump of "dire threat" if Ukraine signs bad peace deal

Ukraine officially rejects guarantees substituting for NATO membership, Foreign Ministry says

German court sentences killers of Ukrainian basketball players to 8.5 and 10 years

Innovations of Ukrainian electronic warfare allow effective response to Russian drone attacks – ISW

US allocates US$725 million military aid package to Ukraine

New Ukrainian Unity Ministry may be headed by Naftogaz chief

All News
Kherson Oblast
Russians drop explosives from UAV, injuring civilians in Beryslav and Kherson
Russians attack residential areas in Kherson Oblast, injuring 5 people
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast kills man, 52
RECENT NEWS
10:38
NATO Secretary General warns Trump of "dire threat" if Ukraine signs bad peace deal
10:20
China refuses to work with Russian financial institutions under US sanctions
09:30
Lieutenant Colonel Krutkov becomes 93rd Separate Mechanised Brigade's commander
09:29
Wreckage of downed drones damages houses, garage and two cars in Kyiv Oblast – photos
09:15
Ukrainian defence forces destroy 22 Russian UAVs in nine oblasts overnight
09:00
updatedPart of Ternopil without electricity after Russian UAV hits energy facility – photos
08:37
Ukraine officially rejects guarantees substituting for NATO membership, Foreign Ministry says
08:36
Russians attack energy facility in Rivne Oblast
08:26
German court sentences killers of Ukrainian basketball players to 8.5 and 10 years
08:19
Ukraine's defence forces repel over 100 Russian attacks on Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: