EU ambassadors to discuss 15th sanctions package against Russia – Reuters

Permanent representatives of European Union member states will meet on 27 November, to discuss the 15th package of sanctions against Russia, which includes measures targeting Russia's shadow fleet and Chinese companies allegedly supplying weapons to Moscow.

Source: Reuters, citing European diplomats, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The proposals, prepared by the European Commission for member states, include adding 29 legal entities and 54 individuals to the sanctions list. For the first time, Chinese companies are expected to be included in response to their alleged support for Russia's military production.

EU ambassadors will also discuss new measures to tackle Russia's shadow fleet, used to bypass the price cap on seaborne oil. This includes blacklisting 48 tankers.

Reuters revealed that the forthcoming sanctions package will also strengthen restrictions on Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) and expand the application of the "No Russia" clause that would oblige subsidiaries of EU companies in third countries to prohibit the re-export of certain goods to Russia.

The EU also intends to pressure financial institutions that help Russia circumvent Western sanctions, following a similar move by the US earlier this year.

Approval of the sanctions requires unanimity among all 27 EU member states. It remains unclear when the package might be finalised.

