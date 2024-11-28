Ukraine's Defence Intelligence destroys Russian US$5 million Podlet radar station in occupied Crimea

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) has conducted a special operation in temporarily occupied Crimea, which resulted in the destruction of a Russian Podlet radar station on 28 November.

Source: DIU on Telegram

Quote: "As a result of a successful operation by DIU, a Russian Podlet radar station was destroyed near the village of Kotovske in the west of temporarily occupied Crimea.

Advertisement:

Details: The intelligence explains that this radar is used by the Russian troops to detect airborne assets at low and extremely low altitudes in a difficult interference environment.

The estimated cost of the destroyed Russian radar station is US$5 million.

DIU added that the Podlet station is designed, in particular, to issue targeting instructions for S-300 and S-400 air defence systems.

Advertisement:

Background:

Drones of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine hit a fuel and energy facility in Kaluga Oblast, Russian Federation.

Ukrainian intelligence intercepted a conversation between North Korean military personnel deployed by Russia in Kursk Oblast.

Support UP or become our patron!