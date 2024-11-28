All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Ukraine's Defence Intelligence destroys Russian US$5 million Podlet radar station in occupied Crimea

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 28 November 2024, 17:37
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence destroys Russian US$5 million Podlet radar station in occupied Crimea
Russian Podlet radar station. Stock photo: Militarny

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) has conducted a special operation in temporarily occupied Crimea, which resulted in the destruction of a Russian Podlet radar station on 28 November.

Source: DIU on Telegram

Quote: "As a result of a successful operation by DIU, a Russian Podlet radar station was destroyed near the village of Kotovske in the west of temporarily occupied Crimea.

Advertisement:

Details: The intelligence explains that this radar is used by the Russian troops to detect airborne assets at low and extremely low altitudes in a difficult interference environment.

The estimated cost of the destroyed Russian radar station is US$5 million.

DIU added that the Podlet station is designed, in particular, to issue targeting instructions for S-300 and S-400 air defence systems.

Advertisement:

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

Defence Intelligence of UkraineCrimeawar
Advertisement:

Ukraine signs memorandum with US for US$825 million energy system aid

Ukraine's Ministry of Reintegration is renamed Ministry of National Unity

Ukrainian parliament appoints Chernyshov as Minister for National Unity

Members of Ukraine's Servant of the People faction choose candidate to head Ukrainian Unity Ministry

NATO Secretary General warns Trump of "dire threat" if Ukraine signs bad peace deal

Ukraine officially rejects guarantees substituting for NATO membership, Foreign Ministry says

All News
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence drones strike oil depot in Russia's Kaluga – video
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence knows about Russian document outlining plan to divide Ukraine into three parts
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence head explains features of Russian experimental missile that struck Dnipro
RECENT NEWS
22:54
Day six of protests in Georgia: Police launch harsh crackdown outside parliament – videos
22:19
Austria contributes €10 million to World Bank fund supporting Ukraine
22:10
Head of Ukrainian President's Office departs for US to talk with Trump's team – media
21:58
South Korean president announces lifting of martial law
20:40
Russia and Belarus to establish training centres for joint military preparation
20:22
Russian foreign minister to attend OSCE meeting in Malta
19:53
Ukraine signs memorandum with US for US$825 million energy system aid
19:34
India abandons Russian weapons in favour of American ones – Bloomberg
19:32
Ukrainian foreign minister reveals details of air defence needs: at least 20 systems to protect energy infrastructure
19:32
Only Norwegians ahead: Ukrainian takes 4th place in individual race at Kontiolahti World Cup
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: