Defence Intelligence of Ukraine intercepts North Korean troops' conversation in Russia's Kursk Oblast

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) has intercepted a conversation between North Korean military personnel deployed by Russia in Kursk Oblast.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Details: A North Korean soldier on duty on the radio is conducting a communication check and hurrying the soldiers: "Get out quickly! Faster, faster, move back."

Background:

On 7 November, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that there had already been losses among the North Korean troops fighting on the side of Russia in Kursk Oblast.

A record number of North Korean citizens arrived in Russia in the third quarter of 2024, citing "training" as their reason for travel amid reports of North Korean troops being deployed to participate in the war against Ukraine.

The US Department of State said that Russia's success on the battlefield using the North Korean military will depend on the level of their integration into the Russian army.

Last week, the United States confirmed that North Korean troops had recently participated in hostilities in Kursk Oblast for the first time.

In addition, according to The New York Times, 50,000 Russian and North Korean troops are preparing to launch a large-scale counteroffensive in Kursk Oblast.

