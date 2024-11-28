Zelenskyy to speak with Scholz, whom he previously criticised over call with Putin

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is scheduled to hold a conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday, 29 November. Zelenskyy had earlier criticised Scholz for his phone call with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

Source: Zelenskyy’s evening address, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy stated that on 28 November, he discussed Russia’s intentions regarding missile strikes with Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Defence Intelligence. On the same day, he also spoke with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Zelenskyy stated that a call with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is planned for 29 November.

Quote: "We must respond together to Russia’s attempt to make the situation more unbearable and to prolong this war."

Background:

On 15 November, it was revealed that Scholz had spoken with Putin for the first time in two years.

Zelenskyy referred to the call as "a Pandora's box". Recently, Scholz once again defended his controversial conversation with Putin.

