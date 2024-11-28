All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Zelenskyy to speak with Scholz, whom he previously criticised over call with Putin

Ulyana KrychkovskaThursday, 28 November 2024, 21:06
Zelenskyy to speak with Scholz, whom he previously criticised over call with Putin
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Stock photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is scheduled to hold a conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday, 29 November. Zelenskyy had earlier criticised Scholz for his phone call with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

Source: Zelenskyy’s evening address, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy stated that on 28 November, he discussed Russia’s intentions regarding missile strikes with Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Defence Intelligence. On the same day, he also spoke with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy stated that a call with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is planned for 29 November.

Quote: "We must respond together to Russia’s attempt to make the situation more unbearable and to prolong this war." 

Background: 

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

ZelenskyyScholz
Advertisement:

Ukraine signs memorandum with US for US$825 million energy system aid

Ukraine's Ministry of Reintegration is renamed Ministry of National Unity

Ukrainian parliament appoints Chernyshov as Minister for National Unity

Members of Ukraine's Servant of the People faction choose candidate to head Ukrainian Unity Ministry

NATO Secretary General warns Trump of "dire threat" if Ukraine signs bad peace deal

Ukraine officially rejects guarantees substituting for NATO membership, Foreign Ministry says

All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy: Putin wants to escalate situation so that Trump fails to end this war
Zelenskyy signs historic tax increase in Ukraine
Zelenskyy signs law on Ukraine's state budget for 2025
RECENT NEWS
22:54
Day six of protests in Georgia: Police launch harsh crackdown outside parliament – videos
22:19
Austria contributes €10 million to World Bank fund supporting Ukraine
22:10
Head of Ukrainian President's Office departs for US to talk with Trump's team – media
21:58
South Korean president announces lifting of martial law
20:40
Russia and Belarus to establish training centres for joint military preparation
20:22
Russian foreign minister to attend OSCE meeting in Malta
19:53
Ukraine signs memorandum with US for US$825 million energy system aid
19:34
India abandons Russian weapons in favour of American ones – Bloomberg
19:32
Ukrainian foreign minister reveals details of air defence needs: at least 20 systems to protect energy infrastructure
19:32
Only Norwegians ahead: Ukrainian takes 4th place in individual race at Kontiolahti World Cup
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: